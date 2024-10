Ras Al Khaimah International Airport welcomes inaugural flight of Fly Vaayu from China

In a significant development for the air cargo industry, Ras Al Khaimah International Airport (RKT) welcomed the inaugural flight of Fly Vaayu from China on 7th October, 2024. The aircraft was an Airbus A320 model, registered in the United Arab Emirates under the registration number A6-RMA. Fly Vaayu...