Medlab Middle East 2025 to build on AED 2.46 bn of business success

Medlab Middle East, the region’s largest medical laboratory event, will take place at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 3-6 February 2025.The 2024 edition generated an estimated business value of US$670 million (AED 2.46 billion), driving laboratory growth across the region.The 2025 edition is expec...