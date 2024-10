18th Al Dhafra Festival to take place in Abu Dhabi under patronage of UAE President

Under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the 18th edition of Al Dhafra Festival will begin on 21st October 2024.Organised by the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority, the festival will be a highlight of the camel mazayna season in the Abu Dhabi, running until 30th Ja...