Sharjah Ruler directs disbursement of AED 36 million to emirate’s clubs

H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has directed the disbursement of a generous grant of AED 36 million as a reward to the clubs in the emirate of Sharjah that accomplished sporting achievements in the past season (2023-2024).This comes in apprecia...