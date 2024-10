Mansoor bin Mohammed attends graduation of HCT Dubai campuses' 2024 cohort

H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Ports and Borders Security Council, today attended a graduation ceremony for the 2024 cohort of the Higher Colleges of Technology (HCT) from across its Dubai campuses, at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai.The graduation ceremony...