Ajman Ruler issues Decree on Evaluation and Reconciliation Committee

H.H. Sheikh Nasser bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Deputy Ruler of Ajman, has issued Emiri Decree No. (9) of 2024 regarding the Evaluation and Reconciliation Committee in the Emirate of Ajman.Under the provisions of the decree, the "Evaluation and Reconciliation Committee in the Emirate of Ajman" has been re...