Disbursement of AED 115 million in unclaimed dividends to shareholders of public companies: SCA

The Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) has processed 12,000 requests, amounting to over AED 115 million, for the disbursement of unclaimed dividends from shareholders of public companies and dormant balances held by brokerage firms.Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa Al Hammadi, Chairman of SCA, told Emi...