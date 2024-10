Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives sends emergency humanitarian aid to 250,000 people in Lebanon

Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) is sending urgent food aid to Lebanon.This aid will reach 250,000 people affected by the ongoing humanitarian crisi...