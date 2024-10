Fourth round of Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship kicks off in Fujairah tomorrow

The Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship – Round 4 (Gi) will kick off tomorrow (Friday) at the Zayed Sports Complex in Fujairah and will continue until Sunday, 13th October, with the participation of over 2,200 male and female athletes.This round, the penultimate of the championship, ...