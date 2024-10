Sharjah Charity International benefited 24 million people from 110 countries at cost of AED 3 billion

Sheikh Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Charity International (SCI), said that SCI has touched the lives of 24 million people in 110 countries around the world in the last 10 years, keeping with the vision of the wise leadership.This came in Sheikh Saqr's his inspirational talk “A No...