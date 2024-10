WTO raises 2024 goods trade forecast; but wary of risks due to geopolitical tensions

The World Trade Organisation (WTO) has expected world merchandise trade volume to grow 2.6% in 2024 and 3.3% in 2025, following a larger-than-expected decline of -1.2% in 2023. In a report released today, the WTO said that in 2024 and 2025, inflation is expected to gradually abate, allowing real inc...