ADNOC L&S Joint Venture awards $250 million contracts for very large Ammonia carriers

ADNOC Logistics and Services plc today announced that AW Shipping, its joint venture with Wanhua Chemical Group, has awarded contracts worth $250 million (AED918 million) to China’s Jiangnan Shipyard for two additional Very Large Ammonia Carriers (VLACs).The shipbuilding contracts were signed in Abu Dhabi on ...