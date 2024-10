Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority completes 94% of ‘phase 1’ of gas extensions in Dibba Al Hisn

The Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority has achieved 94% completion of the initial 16 km out of 17 km phase for the expansion of the natural gas network in Dibba Al-Hisn city.The authority is on track to finish this phase by the end of October, with the subsequent phases to follow, resulting in the ...