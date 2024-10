UAE Attaché of Education in Cairo lauds TRENDS' efforts in supporting scientific research

Sheikh Dr. Ammar bin Nasser Al Mulla, Attaché of Education and Technology Sciences of the UAE in Egypt, has received a delegation from TRENDS Research & Advisory (Dubai office), led by Dr. Mohammed Al-Ali, CEO of TRENDS.The meeting, attended by Dr. Abdul Rahman Al-Shumairi, Editor-in-Chief of Al-Watan newsp...