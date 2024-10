ADNOC to close acquisition of controlling stake in Fertiglobe

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company P.J.S.C. (ADNOC) announced today that its acquisition of OCI’s 50% + 1 share stake in Fertiglobe, which was announced in December 2023, has received all required approvals and is expected to close on Tuesday, 15th October 2024. Ahead of closing, a block trade will be ini...