ADX logs 44 large direct deals on Fertiglobe worth AED13.28 billion

The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) saw today 44 large direct deals executed on the stock of Fertiglobe.According to market data, the trade was executed on 4.15 billion shares with a value of AED13.28 billion at an execution price of AED3.2 per share.Large direct transactions are deals executed outsi...