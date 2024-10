Sharjah Ruler directs participation fee exemption for publishers from Palestine, Lebanon and Sudan coming to SIBF 2024

Under the directive of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan Bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, and the guidance of Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), publishers from Palestine, Lebanon and Sudan will be exempt fr...