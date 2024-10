UAE to exceed its renewable capacity ambitions for 2030, IEA report confirms

The UAE is expected to exceed its renewable energy capacity ambitions for 2030, the International Energy Agency (IEA) confirmed.According to the IEA's Renewables 2024 report, “MENA countries' combined ambition is to reach 201 GW of renewable capacity by 2030”. While the main-case forecast falls 26 perce...