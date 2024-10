Liwa Date Festival and Auction begins in Al Dhafra

The third edition of the Liwa Date Festival and Auction, under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, commence Friday in Zayed City, Al Dhafra, and will continue until 20th October.The festival, organised by the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority, ...