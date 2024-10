M.O.D UAE reign supreme on Day 1 of Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship in Fujairah

The opening day of the Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship – Round 4 (Gi) concluded with M.O.D UAE taking first place after an impressive showing. Al Ain Jiu-Jitsu Club secured second place, while Baniyas Jiu-Jitsu Club finished third.Friday saw intense competition across the Men’s and Wom...