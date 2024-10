UAE strikes gold at Abu Dhabi Judo Grand Slam 2024 opener

ABU DHABI, 11th October, 2024 (WAM) – UAE judoka Bishrelt Khorloodoi today gave the UAE its first gold medal in the opening of the Abu Dhabi Judo Grand Slam 2024, held at Mubadala Arena, Abu Dhabi. The UAE athlete defeated Mongolia’s Sosorbaram in the closing match for the U52kg competitions.She set...