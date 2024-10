Adel Khalid wins 1st Place in overall standings at European Open Sailing Championship

Adel Khalid, the Olympic sailor representing Al Hamriyah Club in Sharjah, clinched the top position in the overall standings at the European Open Modern Sailing Championship. The competition's final round wrapped up today, Friday, October 11, 2024, in Vilamoura, Portugal. Khalid has secured victory after deliverin...