Abu Dhabi gears up to host WHO Emergency Medical Teams Global Meeting in November

ABU DHABI, 12th October, 2024 (WAM) – The Department of Health - Abu Dhabi (DoH), the regulator of the healthcare sector in the Emirate, is preparing to host the sixth World Health Organisation Emergency Medical Teams (EMT) Global Meeting from 5th to 7th November 2024, in Abu Dhabi. This signifi...