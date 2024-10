Al Sayegh Attends Inauguration Ceremony of the President of Mexico

MEXICO CITY, 12th October, 2024 (WAM) – Ahmed bin Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State, attended the inauguration ceremony of Claudia Sheinbaum, President of the United Mexican States, which took place in the National Palace of Mexico .Al Sayegh conveyed the greetings of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin ...