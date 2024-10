UAE leaders congratulate President of Equatorial Guinea on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, 12th October, 2024 (WAM) – President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Min...