M.O.D UAE continues to lead on 2nd day of Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship – Round 4

M.O.D UAE continued its impressive performance on the second day of the Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship – Round 4 (Gi), taking first place at the Zayed Sports Complex in Fujairah and maintaining its lead for the second straight day.Al Ain Jiu-Jitsu Club secured second place, while Ban...