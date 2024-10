GITEX Global 2024 set to accelerate world’s AI economy

GITEX Global, the world’s largest tech event, returns to the UAE this week with its 44th edition, set to redefine the global digital economy and AI ecosystem.Running from 14th to 18th October at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), the event brings together over 6,500 exhibitors, 1,800 startups, and 1,200 investo...