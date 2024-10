IROS 2024 reflects Abu Dhabi's position as global hub for research, innovation: Khalifa University President

Professor Ebrahim Al Hajri, President of Khalifa University, highlighted the significance of the International Conference on Intelligent Robots and Systems (IROS 2024), organised by the university and taking place in Abu Dhabi from 14th to 18th October.The event underscores Khalifa University's glob...