RTA awards AED 600 million contract for development of Oud Metha, Al Asayel Streets

Following the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to continue developing the Sheikh Rashid Corridor in line with the city's urban growth and population expansion and under the follow-up of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamme...