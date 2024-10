Israeli airstrikes kill 49, injure 219 in Gaza during past 24 hours

Gaza, 13th October, 2024 (WAM) -- Forty-nine Palestinians were martyred and 219 others were injured in Israeli airstrikes across various areas of the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours.According to Palestinian medical sources, this brings the total number of martyrs in Gaza since 7th October 2023 to ...