UAE reaffirms commitment to climate finance, global resilience at 4th Climate & Development Ministerial

Abdulla Balalaa, UAE Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Energy and Sustainability, delivered a statement today at the 4th Climate & Development Ministerial, held during the Pre-COP29 meetings in Baku.In his address, Balalaa reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to enhancing global climate resilience and i...