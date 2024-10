Premium plates fetch AED69.137 million at RTA auction

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) secured a staggering AED69.137 million at the latest open auction of vehicle licence plates.The 116th edition of the auction featured 90 premium plates, ranging from two to five digits and including the letters AA, L, N, P, Q, R, S, T, U, V, W, X, Y, and Z....