Netherlands finish first at Abu Dhabi Judo Grand Slam

ABU DHABI, 13th October, 2024 (WAM) - Netherlands finished in first place at Abu Dhabi Judo Grand Slam ahead of France and Germany, with the UAE following closely behind.The Dutch national team soared to first place with eight medals, including 2 gold, 3 silver, and 3 bronze. France came in second w...