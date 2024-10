World oil demand growth for 2024 revised down by 106 tb/d

OPEC has revised world oil demand growth for 2024 down by 106 tb/d from last month’s assessment, expecting it to grow by about 1.9 mb/d, y-o-y.According to the organisation's October report, the total world oil demand is anticipated to reach 105.6 mb/d in 4Q-24, to average 104.1 mb/d in 2024, bolste...