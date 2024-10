UAE hits 10-medal milestone at Arab Billiards and Snooker Championship in Riyadh

The UAE national team has increased its medal tally to 10 at the ongoing Arab Billiards and Snooker Championship 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.The latest wins include a silver medal in the men's 9-ball billiards doubles, claimed by the duo Mahmoud Sharif and Khalid Al Zarooni, and a bronze by Mohamm...