M42’s Capital Health Screening Centre performs 2,000 AI-assisted chest X-rays daily

M42 announced that its flagship visa screening centre, Capital Health Screening Centre (CHSC), is now able to conduct 2,000 AI-assisted chest X-rays daily to screen for TB – a 10-fold increase compared with traditional methods.This follows M42’s unveiling of AIRIS-TB, a pioneering AI-powered chest X-ray f...