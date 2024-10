ADQ, Bank Audi sign definitive agreement to acquire 96% of Odea Bank

ADQ, an Abu Dhabi-based investment and holding company, and Bank Audi sal (Bank Audi), one of Lebanon's leading banks, announced today the signing of a definitive agreement for ADQ to acquire 96 percent of the share capital of Odea Bank A.Ş. (Odeabank), Bank Audi’s subsidiary in Türkiye.Pursuant to the...