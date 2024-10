Sheikha Hind Women’s Sports Tournament kicks off tomorrow

The 12th Sheikha Hind Women’s Sports Tournament will kick off tomorrow, Wednesday, with over 1,200 athletes competing across eight sports.Organised by Dubai Sports Council under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, wife of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Mak...