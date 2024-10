Al Seer Marine secures $80 million financing from BOCOM Leasing for MR Tankers Betelgeuse, Bellatrix

Al Seer Marine, a frontrunner in the maritime industry and a subsidiary of International Holding Company (IHC), announced that it has secured US$80 million in financing from BOCOM Financial Leasing Co., Ltd (BOCOM Leasing), a subsidiary of the Bank of Communications, one of China’s largest commercial ban...