Fili Fort, Dibba Al Hisn Fort, Wadi Shees included on ICESCO list

The Sharjah Archaeology Authority (SAA) announced the inclusion of Dibba Al Hisn Fort and Settlement, Fili Fort, and Wadi Shees in the Islamic World Heritage List by ICESCO, highlighting their cultural and historical significance.The Authority for Initiatives Implementation and Infrastructure Development (Mub...