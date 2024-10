Sharjah Ruler inspects cultural projects in Heart of Sharjah

H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, inspected several cultural projects in the Heart of Sharjah on Wednesday.The Sharjah Ruler visited Bait Sheikh Sultan bin Saqr Al Qasimi, known as “Al Gharbi House”, where he explored its library and the var...