Louvre Abu Dhabi’s new exhibition 'Post-Impressionism: Beyond Appearances' opens to public

Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Louvre Abu Dhabi, inaugurated the museum’s latest exhibition, Post-Impressionism: Beyond Appearances.The all-new exhibition opens to the public on 16th October 2024, and will run until 9th February 2025.Organised by Louvre Abu Dhabi in partnership with Musée d...