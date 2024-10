MoHAP, Department of Health – Abu Dhabi ink MoU on health data sharing, security at GITEX Global 2024

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) and the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at GITEX Global 2024 in Dubai, to bolster joint efforts in health data and information exchange.The agreement, signed by Dr. Salem Abdulrahman Al Darmaki, Advisor t...