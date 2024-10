Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre reveals shortlists for 2nd edition of Sard Al Thahab Award

The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC) has unveiled the shortlists for the second edition of the Sard Al Thahab Award.A total of 15 works from eight countries have been selected to compete across four categories: ‘Short Story for Published Stories’, ‘Popular Narratives’, ‘Short Story for Unpubli...