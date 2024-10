Nakheel awards AED 5 bn in contracts for luxury villa construction on Palm Jebel Ali

Nakheel, part of Dubai Holding Real Estate, has awarded three major contracts valued at over AED 5 billion for the construction of ultra-luxury villas on the first six fronds of Palm Jebel Ali, with completion expected by late 2026.The contracts, awarded to Ginco General Contracting, Shapoorji Pallonji M...