Mohammed Al Gergawi: ‘UAE’s gift to the world is the future’

DUBAI,16th October, 2024 (WAM) -- In the presence of H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Ports and Borders Security Council, and H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, Mohammed Abdullah Al G...