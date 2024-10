DoH to integrate AI-powered technologies for transformative care at GITEX 2024 supported by Microsoft

DUBAI,16th October, 2024 (WAM) – The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), the regulator of the healthcare sector in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Microsoft on the sidelines of GITEX Global Week 2024. The collaboration seeks to leverage Artificial Intell...