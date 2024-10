Ahmed Al Zaabi contributes AED1.5 million in support of the ‘SANED’ card initiative

Ahmed Juma Al Zaabi, Advisor to His Highness the President of the UAE, made a financial contribution of AED1.5 million to support the ‘SANED’ card initiative, launched by the Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation in Dubai. The initiative aims to raise AED30 million to establish a sustainable endowment...