UAE President Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses prizes increase to AED8 million

The Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club (ADEC) is set to host the 32nd edition of the UAE President Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses on 15th December 2024 in Abu Dhabi.The Group 1 Purebred Arabian race, held under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime ...