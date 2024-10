UAE first Arab country to measure pension indicators in 2024 Mercer Global Pension Index: GPSSA

Mubarak Rashed Al Mansoori, Chairman of the Board of Directors for the General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA), said that the UAE is the first Arab country and the 23rd globally to have its pension indicators measured in the 2024 Mercer Global Pension Index (MCGPI) report.The MCGPI report...